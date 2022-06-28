Attorney General Knudsen asks state Supreme Court to consider Dobbs v. Jackson ruling

June 28, 2022

HELENA – Following the landmark United States Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen today asked the state Supreme Court to order additional briefing to address the new precedent in a state abortion case.

“Dobbs marks an obvious watershed in federal abortion jurisprudence. But given Armstrong’s explicit reliance on Roe and other federal authorities, Dobbs is ‘pertinent and significant’ authority affecting the disposition of questions raised in this case—even at the preliminary injunction stage. Given the breadth of Dobbs, the State invites the Court to order supplemental briefing that can fulsomely address Dobbs’ effect on the issues presented in this appeal,” the notice states.

