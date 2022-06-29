Data Mynt Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Android App Live & Available for Download on Google Play Store
Merchants may now download Data Mynt’s Stable Crypto Mobile Point of Sale Android App on Google Play Store to get paid by their crypto customers instantly.
With over 85% of merchants seeking to accept crypto as payment, Data Mynt lowers the barrier to entry with enhanced cash management benefits and 24/7 instant settlement and access to revenue.”OAKLAND, CA, US, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Mynt mPOS, built on Data Mynt’s leading stable cryptocurrency merchant payment and checkout protocol, is now live and available for download on the Google Play Store. The easy-to-use app interface allows merchants to accept and settle crypto from any customer wallet, including Cash App, PayPal, and Coinbase, with instant settlement and no traditional crypto volatility; no declines; and no chargebacks.
— Data Mynt CEO, Alex Christian
In addition to using the Data Mynt crypto mPOS app to get paid or as a Cash on Delivery alternative, Data Mynt merchants and partners may also create and send invoices using the mobile app.
“With over 85% of merchants seeking to accept crypto as payment, Data Mynt lowers the barrier to entry with enhanced cash management benefits and 24/7 instant settlement and access to revenue. We’re entering a new digital golden era for merchant & commerce payment services,” noted Data Mynt CEO, Alex Christian.
Download the new mPOS on the Google Play Store here or connect with Data Mynt today to book a demo!
About DataMynt
Data Mynt is the leading provider of stable crypto checkout & payment solutions. Its suite of products offers merchants, ecommerce platforms, & partners an omnichannel experience of accepting safe, secure crypto payments free from volatility and the risks and costs of traditional payment methods. The Data Mynt stable crypto checkout payment protocol is designed to streamline implementation via Mobile Point of Sale, API, branded web page, and iFrame, while consistently delivering a seamless customer experience. DataMynt.com
Alex Christian
Data Mynt
support@datamynt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn