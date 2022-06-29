Gov. Wolf Announces GLG Expanding Into Pennsylvania, Creating 250 Good-Paying Jobs in

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that GLG, the world’s insight network, is locating its third major U.S. office and first Pennsylvania operation in Philadelphia’s historic district and plans to create 250 good-paying jobs within the next three years.

“The decision by GLG to locate its new operation here in Pennsylvania, rather than other states, speaks volumes about the advantages we provide to companies to help them grow and thrive,” said Gov. Wolf. “The company’s investment in Philadelphia will create hundreds of jobs and help boost the local economy. I welcome GLG and applaud them for recognizing all that Pennsylvania has to offer.”

GLG is leasing space at 111 South Independence Mall East in Philadelphia, known as the Bourse Building. The company will make leasehold improvements and purchase office equipment to allow for the expansion of its Philadelphia operations.

“As GLG continues to grow, we are thrilled to add this unique Philadelphia location to our U.S. office hubs. Philadelphia is close to many of our clients and many of the world’s leading educational institutions. The smart and diverse talent pool available to us here will help us meet the increasing demand for our services,” said GLG CEO Paul Todd. “We’re confident that this investment in a Philadelphia-based team will quickly make it a vital part of our regional and global strategy.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $250,000 Pennsylvania First grant. GLG has committed to investing $2.5 million in the project and creating 250 full-time jobs over the next three years.

“GLG’s decision to select Philadelphia as it continues its expansion makes it clear that our city is a great place for businesses to grow and thrive – and the historic Bourse at Independence Mall is the perfect location for the company,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “With our unique combination of affordability, cultural amenities, and talented and diverse workforce, Philadelphia is a top choice for innovative and collaborative companies of all sizes. We’re thankful to GLG for their major investment in our city and we look forward to seeing their continued growth.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Through GAT, Gov. Wolf has invested nearly $17.5 billion over the past seven years to support 416 completed projects, create 46,537 new jobs, and retain 140,577 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

GLG is the world’s insight network, bringing decision makers the insight it takes to get ahead. GLG’s network of experts is the world’s largest and most varied source of first-hand expertise, with thousands of new experts recruited every week. Founded in 1988, the firm has more than 20 offices in 12 countries.

For more information about the Governor's Action Team or the Commonwealth Financing Authority , visit the DCED website

