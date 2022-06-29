Completion of the working visit of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 29 - On June 29, at the Dushanbe International Airport, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as a sign of profound respect and sincerity, saw off the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, who was in Dushanbe on a working visit.

We recall that on June 28, the distinguished guest, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, arrived in Tajikistan on a working visit and held a constructive meeting and conversation with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, at the Palace of the Nation.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues of cooperation between the two countries was considered, the parties exchanged views on the development and expansion of cooperation at the bilateral level, as well as within the framework of regional and international organizations.

It should be noted that the results of this visit and the high-level meeting will serve as a successful continuation of the strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Russia for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.