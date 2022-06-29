DR. PHONE FIX OPENS FIVE STORES CANADA DAY WEEKEND, ENTERS ONTARIO MARKET WITH THREE IN GTA, ADDS TWO MORE IN EDMONTON
Opening stores in Mississauga, Burlington and Vaughan in the GTA is part of our national rollout of Dr. Phone Fix.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHONE FIX ENTERS ONTARIO MARKET BY OPENING THREE STORES DURING THE CANADA DAY WEEKEND AS PART OF A NATIONAL EXPANSION PLAN ALONG WITH TWO NEW OPENINGS IN EDMONTON
Dr. Phone Fix, Canada’s fastest growing cell phone and electronics repair chain, will enter the Ontario market during the Canada Day weekend by opening three stores in the GTA as part of its national expansion plan. The Company will also open two stores in Edmonton this weekend as it expands in its home town. The Edmonton openings will bring to nine the number of Dr. Phone Fix stores it has in the Greater Edmonton area.
“Opening stores in Mississauga, Burlington and Vaughan in the GTA is part of our national rollout of Dr. Phone Fix,” says CEO Piyush Sawhney.
The five openings bring to 29 the total number of stores the Company has opened since it began in 2019. By this Christmas it expects to have 40 stores - 1/5 of the way towards its intermediate goal of 200 stores.
On average, the Company is opening one new store every three weeks. Its three-year store growth rate is 1900%.
The Company is one of the country’s business success stories. It is a nominee, finalist or winner of eighteen local, national and international business awards. It was chosen last week as winner of one of Canada’s top awards for customer excellence. It is also a finalist for EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year.
