Green Data Center Market Worth $140.3 Billion By 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report "Green Data Center Market by Component (Solutions [Power, IT, Cooling] and Services [Design and Consulting, Maintenance and Support, Installation and Deployment]), Data Center Size (Small and Mid-sized, Large), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets™, The Green Data Center Market size is expected to grow from USD 49.2 billion in 2020 to USD 140.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period. The Green Data Center Market is gaining traction in various regions and has caught the eye of various organizations for deploying Green Data Center solutions. In the present scenario, organizations have started taking green initiatives for their regular IT operations to save their money, making Green Data Center as most popular initiatives. In an all-inclusive manner, a Green Data Center comprises energy-efficient components, such as UPS, servers, and cooling systems.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016–2026 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020-2026 Forecast units Million (USD) Market Value in 2020 USD 49.2 billion Forecast Value in 2026 USD 140.3 billion Segments covered Component, data center size, vertical and regions. Regions covered North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA Companies covered Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Green Revolution Cooling (US), Midas Green Technologies (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Rittal (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Cisco (US), Nortek Air Solutions (US), Dell Technologies (US), Asetek (Denmark), Airedale (UK),Lenovo (Hong Kong), Fujitsu (Japan), Cyber Power Systems (US), Super Micro (US), Tripp Lite (US), Inspur (China), CDP Energy (US), Bxterra Power Technology (US), ZutaCore(US), Submer (Spain), DCX The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), and Liqit.io (Ukrain)

The media and entertainment vertical is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the Green Data Center Market during the forecast period. Media and entertainment companies are creating an incredible amount of content with escalating resolution. The challenge is to manage this vast amount of unstructured data in a way that can be easily scaled up and be readily accessible across the media chain. Thus, they use up a huge amount of compute storage and other services that require a high amount of power. Due to the sudden increase in the user-base of Over The Top (OTT) platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, the need for energy-efficient data centers is crucial to serving its customers. Content delivery is highly dependent on the performance of the infrastructure on which the content delivery solutions run. With the help of Green Data Center solutions, media companies are providing globally accessible content repositories that can be accessed anywhere, anytime through desktops and smart devices, such as tablets and laptops.

Cooling solutions segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The average data center uses a significant amount of electricity. The cooling infrastructure is required to maintain the ideal operating environment for all that equipment. When put together, data centers consume about three percent of the world’s electricity. With more energy-intensive hyperscale facilities on the way in the coming years, the cooling infrastructure must become more energy efficient to maintain the overall PUE. The sole purpose of data center cooling is to maintain environmental conditions suitable for Information Technology Equipment (ITE) operation. Achieving this goal requires the elimination of the heat produced by the ITE and transferring that heat to some heat sink. In most data centers, the operators expect the cooling system to operate continuously and reliably.

There are two major types of cooling:

Air Cooling

Liquid Cooling

The geographic analysis of the Green Data Center Market is mainly segmented into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold highest market share which leads to the adoption and implementation of Green Data Center, followed by Europe and APAC. North America is expected to be the largest regional market due to technological advancements, a large number of early adopters, and the presence of major market players. Moreover, this region has the largest number of Green Data Center providers, which is expected to result in increased investments related to the technological development of the existing infrastructure, contributing to the growth in the number of Green Data Center deployments. The region includes early adopters from industries, such as BFSI, IT and telecom companies and media and entertainment which contribute major market shares and adopt Green Data Center solutions, creating lucrative opportunities.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The North America region holds a major portion of the Green Data Center Market in the forecast period. This geographical region is witnessing a significant increase in the adoption of advanced techniques and designs for data centers. Similarly, the presence of several key players and increasing startups are the factors for the growth of Green Data Centers in the region. Also, organizations in this region are facing various issues with the increasing operational costs, rising energy consumption, and constraining IT budgets. To overcome these problems, companies have started adopting new and advanced green technologies for powering and cooling their data centers. North America is witnessing an enormous deployment of Green Data Centers and reconstruction or upgradation of the existing data centers with green technologies. Also, it is observed that high-density data centers are being accepted much widely in this region. The top countries contributing to the Green Data Center Market in North America include the US and Canada. The US is expected to hold a higher market share, owing to the presence of major market players, including Vertiv, HPE, Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies, Cisco, and many more. These players are focusing on introducing next-generation Green Data Center solutions to attract customers, which is expected to further fuel the North American market.

Key Market Players

The Green Data Center Market comprises major solution providers, such as Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Green Revolution Cooling (US), Midas Green Technologies (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Rittal (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Cisco (US), Nortek Air Solutions (US), Dell Technologies (US), Asetek (Denmark), Airedale (UK), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Fujitsu (Japan), Cyber Power Systems (US), Super Micro (US), Tripp Lite (US), Inspur (China), CDP Energy (US), Bxterra Power Technology (US), ZutaCore (US), Submer (Spain), DCX The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), and Liqit.io (Ukrain). These players adopt new product developments as their key growth strategy.

