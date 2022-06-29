Library’s Packard Campus Theater Resumes Film Screenings

The Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater will reopen its doors to patrons with a new season of film screenings on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning July 15.

The relaunch of the film screenings at the art deco theater has several new offerings focused on a different theme every month. In July, “Packard Campus Potpourri” will include a selection of fan favorites and staff requests. Themes for future months include the “National Film Registry” (August); “Films of Futures Past” (September) and “Monsters Among Us” (October). The theater will conclude the year with a month of film noir in November and some great snow movies in December.

