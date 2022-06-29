Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,347 in the last 365 days.

Library’s Packard Campus Theater Resumes Film Screenings

The Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater will reopen its doors to patrons with a new season of film screenings on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning July 15.

The relaunch of the film screenings at the art deco theater has several new offerings focused on a different theme every month. In July, “Packard Campus Potpourri” will include a selection of fan favorites and staff requests. Themes for future months include the “National Film Registry” (August); “Films of Futures Past” (September) and “Monsters Among Us” (October). The theater will conclude the year with a month of film noir in November and some great snow movies in December.

Click here for more information.

 

You just read:

Library’s Packard Campus Theater Resumes Film Screenings

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.