WORK SUCCESS FOR EMPLOYEE AND EMPLOYER Successful Customized Employment Process Revealed
Customized Employment gained momentum as a winning process for achieving integrated employment through a relationship between employee and employer.
This is a win-win for both job seeker and the prospective employer.”WOONSOCKET, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven Hills/RI in conjunction with The Trudeau Center, has successfully launched the multi-faceted Person-Centered Supported Employment Performance Program (PCSEPP 3.0) with three of its participants landing jobs.
This specialized Supported Employment Program focuses on adults with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities, as identified by the DOJ Consent Decree, and is funded by Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals (BHDDH), Also important by definition is that the placements are the direct result of employer-employee collaboration, deftly facilitated by the program’s team members.
The bottom line is more than the fact that now Tyesha works at Lowes, Brenda works at Home Depot and Anthony works at Walnut Hill Bowl. An extensive “Discovery” Process and development of “Ideal Conditions of Employment” preceded each participant’s landing. Beyond a typical skills assessment, a dedicated staff scoped out their interests and preferences, even their social situations. This process evolves as primary contact and job developer, Val Larochelle, learns from family friends about important themes for each such as sports or nature or emphasis on being among people. This information accompanies Val as she seeks out local companies that might be a match with the participants’ needs, and as she explores the company’s needs.
notes Val Larochelle, who needs to be resourceful in identifying potential companies.
Initially the plan was to be a twelve-month program, but Covid struck, and remote learning changed the dynamics of the team’s outreach to both the participants and the prospective employees. Ingenuity prevailed, the program was delayed, but not undermined. A combination of web-based zoom and in-person meetings resulted. This program also included community and relationship mapping, terms used to determine what nearby associations or organizations are available to assist with job development and support process as well as what people are within the candidate’s network to create opportunities for job placement or growth. For what has become a first for many joining the workforce, PCSEPP provided self-advocacy and self-determination training to prospective employees. Add to that the package of assistive technology evaluation, procurement and training to expand their capabilities, and the employees become better prepared workers for their employers
To further strengthen the candidates’ qualification, commitment and potential fit within the company, each serve internships, based on the amount of time allotted by PCSEPP’s support services and within the time slots that work best for the company. Internships are often paid, with the goal of a job offer as the true reward.
Each of these participants has converted their internships to paid work. Initially, or perhaps permanently, support staff may accompany the new hire, providing transportation and overseeing the tasks assigned. The added layer of guidance and support is another distinct benefit to the employer, ensuring performance while the new hires continue their orientation to every facet of the work environment.
Seven Hills and the Trudeau Center is one of four Person-Centered Supported Employment Performance Program projects funded by the BHDDH. This program focuses on those who have never been employed and are identified by the DOJ Consent Decree.
