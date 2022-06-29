Submit Release
The deadline for West Virginia businesses to file their Annual Report is midnight this Friday

Charleston, W.Va. – Every year, all business organizations registered in West Virginia must file a statutorily required Annual Report to remain in good standing with the state. This year's Annual Report deadline is midnight on Friday, July 1st.

According to Secretary of State Mac Warner, more than 135,000 business entities registered in West Virginia are required to file an Annual Report, 13,500 more than last year. Almost 99% of all Annual Reports are filed in less than 5 minutes online at Business4WV.gov at the West Virginia ​One Stop Business Portal.

"We've modernized the registration process so that filing an Annual Report online is as easy as a few clicks of your mouse," said Secretary Warner. "It has never been easier to remain in compliance with state law."

The cost to file an Annual Report is just $25. By law, late reports filed after this Thursday’s deadline must be assessed a late fee of an additional $50.

To file an Annual Report, a business owner can visit the West Virginia One Stop Business Portal at Business4WV.gov and log in with their account information or complete a Guest Annual Report Filing without logging into an account. Additional assistance can be found by calling 304-558-8000 and speaking with a customer service representative.

