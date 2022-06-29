Real Time Strategy Battle of Insects Game Ookeenga to Launch NFT Collection on Binance NFT

The Ookeenga Genesis Cocoon Collection will launch on Binance NFT marketplace on July 5.

Ookeenga, a next generation real time strategy MOBA games has announced that they've passed the rigorous due diligence process to launch as an official project on Binance NFT - a world class GameFi NFT trading platform for gaming projects - featuring core in-game assets from top gaming projects.





Ookeenga’s long term vision is to become a core content IP with a comprehensive ecosystem consisting of both Web2 & Web3 subsequent projects. By owning Ookeenga NFTs, investors and players will have access to the entire Ookeenga ecosystem.

The official Genesis Cocoon Offering (Ookeenga’s Initial Game Offering) will consist of 6,000 NFT mystery boxes available for purchase. The Mystery Boxes will be available on the Binance NFT Marketplace from July 5 and will be priced at 50 BUSD/USDT per Mystery Box.

What is Ookeenga Genesis Cocoons?





Players will need at least 3 Heroes to start their journey in Ookeenga. Genesis Cocoons give birth to exclusive Genesis Heroes. These heroes will have unique power and more benefits as compared to the Standard Heroes.

Top Reasons To Buy

Genesis Cocoons cannot be obtained in the game Exclusive Benefits (not available for Standard Heroes): +5% all base stats

Increase success rate in Hero Enhancement

Reduce construction costs in Land

Entry to Miniworld to do quests and claim early-bird rewards Attractive ROI Players will expect an average ROI in just 20-25 days for an investment cost of only $150 USDT for 3 Genesis Heroes. Limited Quantity & Special Pricing Ookeenga Genesis Cocoons are only available for a limited quantity and the base price will increase over different phases.

From play-to-earn to play-AND-earn

Since the boom of play-to-earn games, projects have been scrambling to stand out in an overly saturated market due to the lack of core motivators behind gaming — playability and fun.

In contrast, play-and-earn gives players the true experience while also providing earnings and ownership. It’s an evolution of gaming rather than a complexification of investing.

Play-AND-Earn with Ookeenga

Ookeenga, a next generation real-time strategy casual game, has set the course to inherit and develop beyond traditional P2E.

Backed by Cros Studio and incubated by Spores Network, a 30+ team with more than 7 years of experience, multiple prestigious awards in Game-Tech, Ookeenga’s core strength derives from its breath-taking 3D graphics, appealing world-building, and addictive gameplay to create a uniquely immersive play-to-earn experience.

Ookeenga - an epic Web3 battle of insects

Ookeenga is set in a world where insects have evolved and built a massive civilization.

Inspired by hit game Clash Royale which has an easy but addictive gameplay, Ookeenga is a combination of 3 genres that are common in the gaming community: Real-time Strategy, Collectible Card, Tower Defense. This makes the game easy to pick up but takes time to master.

Ookeenga will bring back the ‘Play’ factor in Play-to-Earn by building on its core strengths:

Unlock devastating, tactical attacks against other players

80 million unique heroes with different skill sets, ready to serve players’ ruling

Treasure to get NFT items and resources to empower the core gameplay

Earning from lands, hunting monsters, mining resources & questing dungeons in Ookeenga’s ever-expanding open world.

Future AR/VR integration

Since inception, Ookeenga has been accumulating some impressive achievements with a 500+ community and over 40 partners onboarded.

Ookeenga will launch its collection of Genesis Heroes on Binance NFT on July 5, 2022.

Binance NFT is one of the fastest growing NFT platforms in the world. In just a little over a month after its debut, Binance NFT generated 25 million BUSD in sales, sold more than 300,000 Mystery Boxes, and onboarded over 400 creators globally. In total, Binance NFT has sold in excess of 1 million Mystery Boxes and generated 80 million BUSD in sales since its launch.

Binance NFT Marketplace shares the same account system as Binance.com. Existing Binance users can access the NFT marketplace and trade using their current Binance accounts. New users can simply register on Binance.com to create or trade on the Binance NFT platform. Binance NFT has also added multi-chain support for NFT deposits and withdrawals. Users can now transfer their NFTs to and from the BNB Chain and Ethereum networks with ease.

About Cros Studio

Cros Game Studio is a game studio based in Hanoi with 7-year experience in game development, consisting of 30 full-time employees. Cros Studio always strives to create game products with breath-taking graphics and addictive gameplay.

Cros has completed numerous diverse projects from traditional games to GameFi and Edtech products. Cros has proved their credibility through successes coming from the best experience they give to users.

Four-time winner of the Blue Bird Award

Winning products: Vkid Academy, Numbers, Shape Hunter,... are on the top features of "most downloaded apps" for kids on App Store and Google Play.

Launching & Game Design: Ookeenga (RTS/P2E/Collectible Card), Step Hero (P2E/RPG), Plant Exodus (P2E/RPG), Echo (NFT character cards), Mech Master (P2E, RPG),...

For more information, visit https://ookeenga.io/



About Spores Network

Spores’ mission is to create a GameFi/Metaverse Publisher — incubating, launching (IDO, IGO, INO), and operating NFT stack projects — that is creator-centric, community-driven, and borderless engaging entertainment IP and corporate brands.

Spores Metaverse ecosystem encompasses physical and digital experiences (phygital) that generate community engagement and revenue through the NFT aggregator marketplace, Republique gallery and retail experience, and cross-chain metaverses.

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT Marketplace offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of two parts, premium events and a trading marketplace, Binance NFT features valuable collectibles and an easily accessible trading market for all of its users.

Website: https://ookeenga.io/



