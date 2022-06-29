Route 3037 Waltz Mill Road Scheduled to Reopen

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the scheduled reopening of Route 3037 (Waltz Mill Road). The roadway is anticipated to reopen tomorrow afternoon Thursday, June 30.

The closure was put in place on April 27 for crews to perform reconstruction of the roadway as part of the I-70 Yukon and Madison Interchanges Improvement Project.

Additionally, as part of the overall project, the eastbound I-70 on and off ramps at the Madison interchange (Exit 54) remain closed through late July.

A posted detour is in place:

Travelling on eastbound I-70 with a destination north of the Madison interchange:

Traffic will use the New Stanton interchange (Exit 57) to redirect to westbound I-70 and use the Madison off ramp (Exit 54).

Travelling on eastbound I-70 with a destination south of the Madison interchange:

Traffic will use the New Stanton interchange (Exit 57) to redirect to westbound I-70 and use the Madison off ramp (Exit 54) to Waltz Mill Road.

Traffic attempting to enter eastbound I-70 from the Madison interchange:

Traffic will follow Wyano Waltz Mill Road to the eastbound I-70 Yukon on-ramp.

Crews from Trumbull Corporation are performing the work.

