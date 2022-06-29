Submit Release
Audit Advises MassHealth to Ensure Accountable Care Organizations Submit their Budget Proposals for Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment Program Funding within Required Timeframes 

BOSTONIn an audit released today of the Massachusetts Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) Program under MassHealth, the Office of State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump (OSA) found that MassHealth did not ensure accountable care organizations (ACO) submitted budget proposals within required timeframes. The audit examined the period of January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2020.

The audit recommends MassHealth establish monitoring activities to ensure budget proposals are submitted prior to the budget period.

The DSRIP Program’s goal is to restructure the way MassHealth delivers healthcare to its members by funding ACOs, community partners, and community service agencies to better coordinate care and to ensure the accountability of providers for the cost and quality of the care they provide.

