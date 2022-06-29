HIT Holdings is to enter a strategic partnership with BeMotion Inc.
HIT Holdings is to enter a strategic partnership with BeMotion Inc. to expand and accelerate the commercialization of the DCN vending technology.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HIT Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with BeMotion Inc to accelerate the commercialization of its advanced innovative digital vending platform.
BeMotion will invest a total of USD 1.5M as a combination of services and capital equipment into HIT Holdings to fulfill and expand their current contracts.
This investment represents a significant step toward HIT Holdings and BeMotion realizing a shared vision of intelligent digital vending, which provides a solution to last-mile product distribution in the rapidly shifting retail landscape, re-shaping where and how consumers purchase products.
We are excited to deepen our relationship with BeMotion on their next-generation vending platforms. BeMotion has the most advanced vending technology and the IT expertise necessary to exploit m-commerce and digital marketing capabilities. The platform is dynamic, allowing us to expand this solution into new markets across North America." – said Mr. Al Kayed, Director of Business Development of HIT Holdings.
The DCN Vending and Marketplace platform allow users to interact with the vending without contact through their smartphone. It boasts various features that benefit retailers, such as m-commerce, a product directory, a loyalty program, delivery, digital advertising, and detailed analytics.
"We believe that smart vending is the future of retail. HIT Holding's unique position within Blockchain markets and their strategic distribution relationships within the North American markets made our choice to partner with HIT Holdings very comfortable." – said Mr. AbuHassan, Co-Founder & President of HIT Holdings.
HIT Holdings plans to roll out the systems throughout their existing distribution network, with the initial targets being transit hubs across North America.
About HIT Holdings Inc: https://hitinc.io/
HIT Holdings Inc is a Miami- Florida-based corporation focused on new technologies and high innovation. We selectively onboard museum-grade assets that have the potential to appreciate over time by expanding your access to a larger community of collectors. HIT Provides blue-chip grade access for such assets to have liquidity and real-time participation.
About BeMotion Inc. www.bemotioninc.com /
DCN Vending & Marketplace. www.dcnvending.com
BeMotion Inc. provides a complete technological & strategic solution that taps into the next generation of digital opportunities. Established in 2018, BeMotion Inc. has developed and launched the MCN Platform with state-of-the-art Vending Machines. BeMotion Inc. is a privately-owned company with offices in Toronto, Miami, Dubai, and Amman.
Sheila Rusch
HIT Holdings / HIT Studios
info@hitinc.io
Other