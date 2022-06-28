Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,337 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 in Samoa (25th – 27th June 2022)

SAMOA, June 28 - The Ministry of Health’s latest situational report on COVID-19 confirmed 15 positive cases within the period commencing from 2:00pm June 25th to 2:00pm June 27th, 2022. This takes the total number of cases (community & border) to 14,906. Currently there is no patient in the isolation ward and at the Intensive Care Unit (I.C.U.).

Members of the public are implored to continue to take heed of public health advice such as wearing facial masks, maintaining social distance, and washing their hands to maintain good personal hygiene and to contain the spread of the virus.

Eligible members of the public are urged again to please visit the nearest hospital for your first or second dose, and booster.  Vaccination remains our best defense against the virus. Keeping our loved ones safe is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 25th to 2:00pm June 27th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (6008440) for more information.

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 in Samoa (25th – 27th June 2022)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.