PRESS RELEASE: SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 in Samoa (25th – 27th June 2022)

SAMOA, June 28 - The Ministry of Health’s latest situational report on COVID-19 confirmed 15 positive cases within the period commencing from 2:00pm June 25th to 2:00pm June 27th, 2022. This takes the total number of cases (community & border) to 14,906. Currently there is no patient in the isolation ward and at the Intensive Care Unit (I.C.U.).

Members of the public are implored to continue to take heed of public health advice such as wearing facial masks, maintaining social distance, and washing their hands to maintain good personal hygiene and to contain the spread of the virus.

Eligible members of the public are urged again to please visit the nearest hospital for your first or second dose, and booster. Vaccination remains our best defense against the virus. Keeping our loved ones safe is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 25th to 2:00pm June 27th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (6008440) for more information.