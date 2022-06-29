IUB Office Closed Monday, July 4, for the Independence Day Holiday
The Iowa Utilities Board offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. However, the IUB's electronic filing system (EFS) and IUB 24/7 will be available, and EFS filings made on July 4, 2022, will be processed by staff on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
The IUB's normal office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The IUB office is closed Saturdays and Sundays and official State holidays.
For questions about EFS filings or for the IUB's web application IUB 24/7, please email ITsupport@iub.iowa.gov.