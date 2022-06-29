Breath Analyzer Market Size 2022 [PDF] Trend and Forecast|Drägerwerk, Lifeloc Technologies, Quest Products, Intoximeters

Breath Analyzer

Breath Analyzer Market 2022 analysis by Market Growth (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Business Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook

The global Breath Analyzer market size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The Breath Analyzer is a device used to track the Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) in an individual, through a breath sample. The test performed depends upon the relationship between alcohol in the blood or in the breath flowing through the lungs. Increasing trend for extreme alcohol consumption resulting into a road accidents; has increased the usage of breathalyzer devices. Favorable government initiatives are also driving the market growth. Breathalyzer devices are also gaining importance due to the increasing demand at work place for effective BAC (blood alcohol content) level and its non-invasive nature which is increasing the demand for breath analyzer devices.

According to a recent analysis by Coherent Market Insights, Inc., the worldwide breath analyzers market is expected to reach $9.1 billion by 2030. From 2022 to 2030, the industry is predicted to grow at a profitable CAGR of 16.1 percent. The primary drivers driving market expansion include increasing demand for breath analyzers from law enforcement agencies and other institutions, as well as initiatives by leading firms.

Because of its accuracy, alcohol specificity, and mobility, fuel cell technology is commonly employed in professional breath analyzers. On the other side, semiconductor sensor technology enables the development of low-cost breath alcohol screening devices for personal use. Due to their high cost and enormous size, the use of breath analyzers employing infrared spectroscopy is presently confined to law enforcement agencies.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

• Quest Products, Inc.

• Intoximeters

• Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp.

• AK GlobalTech Corp.

• Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

• Tanita

• Lion Laboratories

• Shenzhen Ztsense Hi-Tech Co., Ltd

Detailed Segmentation:

By Technologies

Semiconductor Sensor

Fuel Cell

Infrared Adsorption

By Application

Drug Abuse Detection

Alcohol Detection

Asthma Detection

H.pylori Infection Detection

Tuberculosis Detection

Others

Regional Outlook:

The Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are examined in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Breath Analyzer market. Because of its well-established Healthcare service providers and big consumer base, North America is the world’s leading/significant area in terms of market share. Over the projected period 2022-2030, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the greatest growth rate/CAGR.

Method of Research

