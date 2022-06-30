ARRANGR AND WEBEX ANNOUNCE A HYBRID MEETING PARTNERSHIP

Arrangr and Webex - Hybrid Meeting Partnership

CHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Arrangr, Inc., a leader in remote/hybrid scheduling, announced a Hybrid Meeting Partnership with Webex by Cisco, a leader in hybrid video conferencing.

Arrangr has now integrated Webex into their top-ranked scheduling platform as one of their featured video conference options. In addition, Webex will also be featuring Arrangr as one of their premier embedded applications.

"For the first time, in real time while holding a 1:1 or group meeting, Webex customers, users, and participants will be able to poll, arrange, and schedule follow-up meetings during their video calls - inside of a Webex conference," said Adam Scott Perl, CEO and Co-Founder of Arrangr. "No longer will you have to circle back with the same group of people to decide on a date, time, location, topic, and method. In today's Post-COVID hybrid work environment, being able to coordinate meetings while everyone is online together speeds up the process exponentially."

Arrangr.com's propriety algorithms make the entire process intuitive, simple, and quick. Meetings are also then automatically inserted into a user's company or personal calendar with all the appropriate information and reminders.

Learn more at:

https://apphub.webex.com/applications/arrangr-arrangr

https://arrangr.freshdesk.com/support/solutions/articles/47001211259



About Arrangr.com

Arrangr.com, the Knowledge Leader in Integrated Scheduling, allows for simple and fast scheduling and booking one-on-one and group meetings for the new hybrid and remote work environment. Moreover, Arrangr's top-ranked intuitive cloud-based collaborative solution provides thousands of application integrations, making truly customized applications for any individual and/or company of any size. Arrangr is used by tens of thousands in over 76 countries across six continents daily.

Learn more at: https://arrangr.com.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface.

Learn more at: https://webex.com.