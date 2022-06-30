Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer Name SpyGlass a Winner of the Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2022 Award
This is the fourth year that SpyGlass and its team have received the prestigious award.
This honor reflects the strength, talent and camaraderie of our team members, who consistently demonstrate our values when interacting with each other, our clients and the communities we serve.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpyGlass, an industry-leading provider of telecom and technology expense management (TEM) audits and SaaS solutions, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. This is the fourth time SpyGlass has earned the acknowledgment.
“We’re proud to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio again,” said Ed DeAngelo, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “This honor reflects the strength, talent and camaraderie of our team members, who consistently demonstrate our values when interacting with each other, our clients and the communities we serve.”
“Winning multiple Top Workplace Awards is a testament to our employees’ 20-year commitment and collaborative spirit,” said Brad Clark, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “This acknowledgment is a great way to kick off the second half of an already exciting year.”
The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
ABOUT SPYGLASS
SpyGlass is an industry leader in technology expense audits and managed services. Thousands of clients from a wide variety of industries across the U.S. and Canada trust our risk-free technology expense audit and SpyCare™ managed service to review their technology service billing. The SpyGlass team of technology expense experts provides invaluable industry-specific insight to avoid technology cost overcharges for today and tomorrow.
