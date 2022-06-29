Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,298 in the last 365 days.

6th Summit of Heads of State of Caspian littoral states was held in Ashgabat President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the Summit

AZERBAIJAN, June 29 - 29 june 2022, 16:05

The 6th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states has been held in Ashgabat.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state.

The presidents posed together for official photos.

The heads of state then held a meeting in a limited format.

An expanded meeting on the sidelines of the Summit then was held.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.

You just read:

6th Summit of Heads of State of Caspian littoral states was held in Ashgabat President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.