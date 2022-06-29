Paperboard Packaging Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 262.60 Billion by 2027 | at a CAGR 6.6% - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

An increase in awareness among customers for the sustainable packaging material with the reusability of paperboards are driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Paperboard Packaging market is forecast to reach USD 262.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the manufacturing industries in the developing economies for the use of paperboard packaging. Moreover, the growing awareness among customers for the sustainable packaging material with the reusability of paperboard packaging is fostering the market demand. However, the usage plastics due to its cost-effective, durable, and reusable properties are hampering the market demand.

Rapid urbanization has changed the lifestyle of the people and, in turn, has increased the prevalence of packaging over a broad aspect, thus, augmenting the demand for the market product. The advent of the concept of using paperboard packaging in food & beverage industry as recycled waste paper, which is due to the food packaging standards, use of recycled waste paper prohibited for the packaging of food items for maintaining the food safety standards in the market are restraining the demand for paperboard packaging.

The advent of the use of paperboard packaging backend by various government awareness schemes in nations such as India are creating a demand for the use of paperboard in the packaging market. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period owing to the increase in the use of paperboard packaging and the rise in the number of people opting for the manufacturing of paperboards.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The paperboard packaging is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period owing to the initiatives taken by the government in developing nations to upscale the paperboard packaging market. The government in the Asia Pacific and MEA countries are focusing on proper paperboard packaging methods and enhancing the proper infrastructure of the paperboard industry.

The increase in awareness among customers for the sustainable packaging material is driving the demand for the paperboard packaging market. The global spending on the paperboard packaging industry is rising steadily, which was USD 139.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 262.60 billion by 2027.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market for paperboard packaging in 2019. The consistent focus of the region on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region held approximately 42.0% of the paperboard packaging market in 2019, followed by North America, which contains around 30.0% market by region in the year 2019.

The Food & Beverage sector is the major contributor to the paperboard packaging market, and generated a revenue of USD 65.15 billion in 2017 and is forecasted grow at a rate of 6.3% in the forecast period.

Key participants include Nippon Paper Industries, ITC Limited, Mondi plc, Metsä Group, International Paper Company, Oji Holding Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Stora Enso Oyj and Outlook Group LLC, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

Raw Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fresh Sources

Recycled Waste Paper

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Boxboard

Solid Unbleached Board

Solid Bleached Board

White Lined Chipboard

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage

Non-Durable Goods

Durable Goods

Medical

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

