Light Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Trends, Business Opportunities, Competition and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid development and innovation in light therapy technologies and growing patient’s preference toward non-invasive procedures

Market Size – USD 1.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Increasing skin-related disorders, such as eczema and vitiligo, among others” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global light therapy market size was USD 1.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in light therapy and launch of innovative products, such as handheld light therapy devices, are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030.

For example, Body Balance System, a Las Vegas-based company makes zero-gravity beds filled with small red lights or diodes due to its health and skin benefits such as fat loss, pain relief, muscle recovery after a workout, and others. In addition, researchers in Brazil have been studying about effects of low-level laser therapy on thyroid gland and found that patients who received therapy were able to reduce their levothyroxine dose, while 47% were able to discontinue levothyroxine and have normal thyroid function during the nine-month follow-up.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1050

The Global Light Therapy Market research study is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Light Therapy industry. The report covers the Light Therapy Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Light Therapy market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Light Therapy market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2022-2030. The Light Therapy market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chal-Tec GmbH, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lucimed, Soligenix, Lumos, Gleam, Northern Light Technologies, Zepter International, SPHERE Technology Solutions, Photomedex.com, Lumie, and Joovv, Inc.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1050

Key Highlights From the Report

The psoriasis segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Psoriasis causes scaling patches on skin surface, which has no cure, so managing symptoms is of utmost importance. Exposure to UV rays and blue light therapy are often used for the treatment of psoriasis.

The Handheld Skin Treatment Devices (HSTDs) segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR due to increasing skin disorders. HSTDs are portable, available in all sizes and various designs and used to treat multiple areas of body including spot treatment wands, slim panels, and others.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne affects over 50 million people living in the U.S. annually. To tackle this problem, various companies are launching innovative products to suit users’ skin conditions, such as Solowave, red and blue mini handheld light therapy wands, that can treat acne and acne scars in just three minutes.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for light therapy for treating acne vulgaris and psoriasis are factors expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, increasing awareness about personal health and wellness is expected to drive market revenue growth.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-therapy-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global light therapy market based on product, light type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Light Visor

Light Box

Floor and Desk Lamp

Dawn Simulator

Bulbs

Handheld Skin Treatment Devices (HSTDs)

Others

Light Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Blue

White

Red

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Acne Vulgaris

Sleeping Disorders

Eczema

Psoriasis

Winter Blues

Vitiligo

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Dermatology Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1050

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Light Therapy market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Light Therapy market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Light Therapy market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Light Therapy industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Light Therapy market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Light Therapy Market by 2030?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1050

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

alternative proteins market @ https://marketographics.com/alternative-proteins-market-size/

automated breast ultrasound market @ https://marketographics.com/automated-breast-ultrasound-market-share/

heart rhythm devices market @ https://marketographics.com/heart-rhythm-devices-market-size/

hybrid fiber coaxial network market @ https://marketographics.com/hybrid-fiber-coaxial-network-market-size/

supply chain control tower market @ https://marketographics.com/supply-chain-control-tower-market/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-light-therapy-market