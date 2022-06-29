Geosynthetics Market is projected to grow year-on-year by 5.8%, reaching 14.57 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research
Increasing investments in infrastructure development and waste management in developing countries are some key factors driving market growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Geosynthetics Market size reached USD 9.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in infrastructure development and waste management investment in developing countries are major factors driving global geosynthetics market revenue growth. Increasing demand for geomembrane for lining and waterproofing is expected to propel revenue growth of the market going ahead.
Increasing investments in road network development and highway repairs is also expected to augment market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising investments in the construction of railway networks in countries including India and China to expand logistics network are expected to boost market growth to a significant extent. Geo membranes are utilized as lining solutions and waterproofing systems in railway infrastructure including tunnels, bridges, and railways terminals, which is expected to boost demand owing to expansion of networks and also due to need for repair and maintenance following recent major flooding and structural damage, attributable to climate change and changing weather conditions. Additionally, as a result of increasing government spending on construction, infrastructure improvements in developing countries has been driving demand for geosynthetics in the very recent past.
However, raw material costs fluctuations and inadequate quality control are expected to hamper growth of the global geosynthetics market over the forecast period.
Emergen Research has segmented the global geosynthetics on the basis of type, material, functions, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Geogrids
Geotextiles
Geonets
Geosynthetics
Geofoam
Others
Material Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyester
PVC
Others
Function Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Separation
Filtration
Drainage
Reinforcement
Protection (Cushion)
Barrier/Containment
Erosion Control
Application Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Water Management
Waste Management
Civil Construction
Transportation Infrastructure
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Table of Contents:
Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.
Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.
Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.
Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.
Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.
Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.
Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.
Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.
The professional intelligence study on the Geosynthetics market addresses some of the most critical questions:
What market size will 2031 be, and what growth rate will it experience?
What are the key trends in the Market?
What are the driving forces behind the Geosynthetics market?
What are the obstacles to market growth?
Which are the top vendors in this space?
What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?
What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?
What are the future opportunities for the players in the Geosynthetics market?
What are the main issues facing the global Geosynthetics market?
How does the competitive landscape look?
