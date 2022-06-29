Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market | Opportunities, Competitors, Business Strategy and Key Players Analysis 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancements in Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems, significant prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, dystonia and epilepsy

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Size – USD 1,227.5 Million in 2019, DBS Systems Market Growth – CAGR of 8.1%, DBS Devices Market Trends– Rising prevalence of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market was valued at USD 1227.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,122.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% according to a new report by Emergen Research. In general, geriatric population suffers from unconscious movements of the body leading to Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and dystonia. In the United States, more than 60,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year, with approximately 10 million people presently living with Parkinson’s disease globally.

High prevalence of such diseases among elderly coupled with rising geriatric population are fuelling up the demand for the deep brain stimulation systems worldwide. In addition, increasing incidences associated with depression, essential tremor and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) are further multiplying the demand of deep brain stimulation systems in the industry.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Abbott, Medtronic, Aleva Neurotherapeutics, NeuroPace, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation and Fisher Wallace among other companies

Some Key Highlights

Dual channel deep brain stimulation systems product segment accounted for the largest market share of around 57.8%, owing to use of advanced technology and safety features like painless management and wireless recharge to reduce tremors associated with Parkinson’s disease

Due to increase in occurrence unconscious body movements especially in the geriatric population across the globe, Parkinson’s disease application segment of the deep brain stimulation systems dominated the market with market share of approximately 39.7%

Approximately, 930,000 people in total are expected to be suffering from the Parkinson’s disease in the United States by the end of 2020. Thus, the demand for deep brain stimulation systems is set to increase significantly in the coming years with advanced features to minimise the tremors accompanying the disease

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market.

Emergen Research have segmented Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Dual Channel

Single Channel

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Parkinson’s Disease

Pain Management

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Depression

Dystonia

Other

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Neurology Centers

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Radical Highlights of the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

