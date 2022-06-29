Satellite Publishing reveals a new free service for writing and distributing stories about local business owners.
Satellite Publishing reveals a new free service for writing and distributing stories about local business owners.
Local Stories is an excellent way for business owners to share their stories with the world.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company is looking for top stories about local businesses in specific areas to increase the inclusion, accessibility, and scalability of the online marketplace.
— said Sal Peer, founder of Satellite Publishing.
It's known that customers will never arrive if they can't find the business on search engines and leave a site due to a lack of credibility.
Satellite Publishing, a leading provider of cloud-based content creation services, announced a new free service for business owners that involved artificial intelligent copywriters and complete distribution.
Satellite Publishing's mission is to help get business owners discovered by their required demographic. We can also get their story on NBC, FOX, CBS, and other media outlets. Which can boost conversions, build trust and gain relevance on search engines.
Satellite Publishing's Local Stories allows chosen business owners to get a free, unique, and engaging story about their chosen business topic or person. The service is easy to use and requires no experience.
Business owners can quickly get their story written on their topic by filling in a simple form. Then, artificial intelligence will create a story based on that topic, and once approved, Satellite Publishing will publish the story to hundreds of websites and social media platforms at once.
"Local Stories" is an excellent way for business owners to share their stories with the world," said Sal Peer, founder of Satellite Publishing.
A few examples of how businesses could use Local Stories include:
– A blog post about a local person
– An article about a company that offers a specific product
– A profile of a business owner
– A review of a product
– A listicle about a specific subject
Once a story is created, business owners can approve, edit or decline the generation. Then the Satellite Writer team will get the company's approval and distribute the story through preferred channels.
Learn More About Free
This is a great way to help the community gain more visibility. Satellite Publishing also provides an excellent way for business owners to get publicity through premium offers for press releases and other content creation and distribution services.
Satellite Publishing
Satellite Publishing
email us here
Watch video to learn more.