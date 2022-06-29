Polyolefin Market Size Worth USD 310.0 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing industrialization with expansion in the packaging industry coupled with demand for environment friendly

Polyolefin Market Size – USD 180.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends –” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polyolefin Market will be worth USD 310.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the recent past, there has been an increase in usage of eco-friendly polyolefins that cause lower emissions along with a minimum environmental degradation. This is because of the rising awareness of the consumers regarding protection of the environment, a rise in efforts to curb plastic waste disposal, and strict government laws. Besides complying with environmental norms, corporations are majorly investing in R&D activities, in order to develop novel plastic products which will have the potential to replace conventional plastics in terms of physical and chemical properties.

The Polyolefin market report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Polyolefin market market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Key Highlights of Report

Dow Chemicals, a Michigan-based chemical corporation received the Edison award in April 2019 for its revolutionary discovery of polyolefin dispersion epoxy coating for Canvera metal. To minimize epoxy and bisphenol A, the coating improvises polyolefin dispersion.

Pressure is mounting on the medical business to reduce its use of single-use plastics. Presently, the business is dependent on significant usage of PVC, a plastic variant which is harmful to the environment. However, new analysis indicates that polyolefin-based plastics helps to cut back on energy usage as well as emissions through combustion.

Increasing investments have been witnessed by the residential sector in the recent past, which are followed by developments in the packaging market. These factors are likely to stimulate market growth over the coming years. If this continues, a steady rate of growth along with rise in sales of polyolefins can be predicted over the next few years. Competition is probably going to accentuate on a global scale in the polyolefins market within the next few years, as a result of implementation of stringent environmental norms. This is likely to make new opportunities for players within the market.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, LyondellBasell Industries, and BASF SE among others.

Furthermore, the report divides the Polyolefin market market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Polyolefin Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Thermoplastic Olefin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Film and Sheet

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Profile Extrusion

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regions like North America and Europe are the most stable market for polyolefins. These markets are relatively mature and are expected to witness stagnant growth. Asia Pacific on the other hand holds a lot of potential for growth in the coming years. China holds a significant share of the market within the region and India is anticipated to be the rapidly growing market. This is majorly attributed to the increase in population in conjunction with speedy industrialization which is likely to boost the region’s growth. South Asian countries like Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia are the futuristic markets.

