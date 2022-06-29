REV3AL - NFT and Digital Asset Authentication Technology Launches on KuCoin June 30th

/EIN News/ -- Basseterre, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV3AL, a new and innovative cryptocurrency project, comes at a critical time in the crypto sector when scams and fraud are on the rise. As a solution to the hindering growth of the digital media market, REV3AL offers digital copyright protection and anti-counterfeiting solutions for artists, creators, and intellectual property owners. With its multi-layer authentication and anti-counterfeiting protocol, REV3AL hopes to play a major role in protecting digital media, on platforms such as NFT market places, gaming platforms and the metaverse.

REV3AL has partnered with several venture capital firms while also establishing relationships with over 50 leading blockchain and distributed ledger technology partners.

The REV3AL token will be listed on the KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange, one of a select few projects to launch directly on this top-tier exchange. Among the top three crypto exchanges in the world, KuCoin boasts over 10 million registered users as well as 24/7 world-class services in investors' preferred languages and channels. The token will go live on the Kucoin platform on June 30th.

The REV3AL technology ecosystem

REV3AL uses multiple dynamic authentication levels on and off-chain to deter fraudsters and prevent digital assets from being counterfeited or abused. REV3AL`s technology strategy is to develop an agnostic ecosystem and product offering for the blockchain and metaverse space and its mission is threefold.

To begin with, it aims to authenticate digital media assets both on and off the blockchain. Verifying assets in the digital world, preventing counterfeit attacks, and safeguarding intellectual property. By providing simple and intuitive methods of verification, it enables creators, collectors, and marketplaces to verify the authenticity and originality of their collections, and preserves the value of the original work.

Secondly, REV3AL is working on developing a secure NFT marketplace to provide NFTS and digital assets in a curated experience that includes both established and new creators, brands, and partners.

Finally, through a unique and easy-to-use API, REV3AL will integrate and provide authentication to 3rd party NFT or digital media marketplaces, gaming platforms, and the metaverse. REV3AL's security protocols and best practices will be applied to Web3 and the metaverse in a standardized and interoperable manner.

REV3AL tokenomics

Through a sustainable model of digital asset protection, the project utilizes the token component as a foundation for establishing and verifying the REV3AL security layers. As a result, it has methodically arranged its token metrics to achieve this objective using a deflationary model. In addition, a portion of the token allocation will support charitable projects that support the environment, youth and our community.

REV3AL maintains a one billion token hard cap and the ticker for the token will be $REV3L. The token will be listed on KuCoin on June 30th.

About REV3AL

REV3AL has received widespread support, with a strong organic following on Twitter and Telegram and the project aims to establish itself in the ecosystem as an industry standard for digital asset media authentication tools by quality and value.

The team and advisory network comprise of a broad and deep range of experts in various disciplines, such as system architecture, visual arts, cybersecurity, cryptocurrencies, software engineering, anti-counterfeiting, and graphics security.

Mo Kumarsi, the CEO of REV3AL, has been integral to some of crypto's most successful projects, such as CoinPayments and Power Ledger. Adam Russell, the project's CRO, has over 20 years of experience in cyber safety, blockchain and XR, CPO Eric Prouty specializes in producing and launching mobile and Internet-based technologies, including those in the Web3 space, CMO Georgina Woolams-Edwards is the founder of an international marketing and PR agency with offices in London and Dubai, and CTO Bernard O’Flynn has spent most of his 26 year career building and managing product and engineering teams in the tech/fintech space.

Members of the advisory board include notable figures in the blockchain industry, such as Karnika E. Yashwant, the founder of Forward Protocol and Key Difference Media, Mario Nawfal who is the CEO of NFT Technologies. As well as Alan Smithson, known as the godfather of XR, founder of MetaVRse, and Liam Robertson, founder of Alphabit Fund, a premier blockchain fund.

Bottom line

REV3AL users and token holders can participate in building an ecosystem of complementary technologies and partners that will play a key role in the security, and success of the web3 economy. Addressing a clear market need, giving users confidence, and supporting the rights of creators to control and profit from their original work.

REV3AL community members will also have access to exclusive content on the secure marketplace as well as in future metaverse environments. They will have the option of participating in staking and purchasing tokens that can be traded on KuCoin.

To learn more, check out Rev3al.io or Twitter and Telegram.

Adam Russell cofounder REV3AL ar (at) rev3al.com