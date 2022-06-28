Submit Release
Citywide NAT Programme will end today (June 28) at 6 p.m. 170,000 unsampled citizens should take the test as soon as possible

MACAU, June 28 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that, the current Citywide NAT Programme will end today (June 28) at 6:00 p.m.. As of 10:00 a.m. today, there are still 170,000 citizens who have not been sampled. So far, all stations have a smooth flow of people, and all general stations with a waiting time of less than 15 minutes do not need an appointment. The public should go to take the test as soon as possible. In addition, employers are urged to handle with discretion the time employees go to take the test.

Citizens are once again reminded to take the time and avoid going to the stations for sampling 2 hours before the ending time, so as to avoid long queues and crowd gathering, which will increase the risk of infection. There is no exemption period for the current Citywide NAT Programme. People in Macao who have not been sampled after 6:00 p.m. today (June 28) will have their health code converted to a yellow code. According to relevant regulations, citizens with a yellow health code might be rejected to enter public venues, and they cannot take public transportation nor leave Macao. They will also be taken by the police to a designated location to take the test and will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test results show negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

