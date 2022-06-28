57 additional positive cases between 00:00-24:00 yesterday (27 June), taking the total to 414

MACAU, June 28 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that from 00:00 to 24:00 yesterday (27 June), Macao has recorded 57 additional cases that have tested positive by nucleic acid tests, taking the total number of cases to 414. Among the new cases, 33 were detected in the community, 24 were detected in individuals under management and control. Itineraries of the above cases will be uploaded to the Special Webpage Against Epidemics for public reference soon.

As of 08:00 today (28 June), a total of 8996 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation, including 1244 close contacts, 6087 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 312 secondary close contacts, 296 general contacts, and 643 accompanying persons.