13 positive mixed samples detected in Citywide NAT; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, June 28 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that, with regard to the present mass testing drive which began at 9:00am yesterday (27 June), as of 9:00am today (28 June), a total of 13 tubes of 10-in-1 mixed samples have been tested positive.

The 13 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station

Date

Time

Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations

27 June

around 09:18

Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium - 1/F

27 June

around 09:41, 12:44 (2 at the same interval), 12:47, 13:30

Macao Forum

27 June

around 10:50, 10:54

Kwong Tai Middle School

27 June

around 11:40

Patene Activity Centre

27 June

around 11:53

Macao Science and Technology University Hospital Stadium

27 June

around 12:14

Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall

27 June

around 13:33

Escola Estrela do Mar

27 June

around 15:23

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, they can conduct a rapid antigen self-test within two days following their sampling and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.

