Cultural Affairs Bureau postpones the “hush! Summer Concert”

MACAU, June 28 - In line with the SAR Government’s epidemic prevention and control measures, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) closed its cultural facilities and suspended all cultural activities and external services. In view of the pandemic impact, the “hush! Summer Concert”, originally scheduled to be held from 9 to 10 July, will be postponed, and the submission period of the short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” will also be extended accordingly. Moreover, the clarification session of the “hush! Fair” will be suspended. The date of the abovementioned activities will be rescheduled and announced in due course.

IC will closely monitor the development of the pandemic, follow the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures in a timely manner, and would like to express its thanks to the members of the public for their understanding and co-operation. For the latest information about the Cultural Affairs Bureau, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, “IC Art” page on Facebook and its official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.