Regarding epidemic prevention and control work, residents may inquire or request for assistance via four major platforms

MACAU, June 28 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, regarding epidemic prevention and control, the public may inquire or ask for assistance by calling 2870 0800, via e-mail at info.cdc@ssm.gov.mo, by messaging to 6333 7492, or by visiting the Enquiries and Assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control ( https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq ) to make inquiries or request for help.

Bedridden or immobile critically ill persons are suggested to request assistance from families and friends first, those who still have difficulties may call the Social Welfare Bureau’s 24-hour hotline at 28261126 for assistance.