Preventative Closed-loop Management Measures  gradually comes into effect in rehabilitation and detoxification and rehabilitation nursing homes in Macao between today and tomorrow

MACAU, June 28 - In response to the increasing pandemic situation in Macau and the continuous growing risk of contagion in the community, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) is coordinating with the 11 rehabilitation nursing homes and 1 detoxification and rehabilitation home in Macau to gradually start the implementation of the " Preventative Closed-loop Management Measures" in these spaces, between today and tomorrow. Upon the commencement of the preventive measures, all people of the nursing homes (including the elderly residents and staff) are strongly advised to remain at home and will be subject to regular testing. At the same time, measures are taken such as refraining from outside visits and adopting a no-contact goods delivery arrangements to further implement the epidemic prevention strategy of "preventing the importation of cases and controlling the spread of the virus in the community" for nursing homes, so as to protect the health and safety of the elderly and staff as much as possible.

Based on a comprehensive analysis of the development trend of the pandemic situation in Macao, and with reference to the experience of neighbouring regions and other places in combating the epidemic, the IAS recently issued guidelines on the implementation of the preventive closed-loop management.

In this sense, 4 rehabilitation nursing homes have started to implement the preventive closed-loop management measure as of 28th June, while the remaining 7 rehabilitation homes and 1 detoxification and rehabilitation home will implement the said measures as of 29th June. In an attempt to minimize, as soon as possible, the possibility of contact between the users and workers of these facilities and the community in such a way as to avoid the occurrence of the pandemic situation in the facilities, while safeguarding as much as possible the health and safety of service users and workers.

The IAS will continue to maintain close communication with the nursing homes concerned and cooperate with other relevant departments and institutions to monitor the implementation progress and make further efforts to adequately organize the lives of nursing home users and staff, and ask for their understanding and cooperation in implementing these measures to jointly combat the epidemic. Depending on the latest development of the pandemic situation in Macao, IAS will adjust these measures in a timely manner. Family members may contact their respective nursing homes for enquiries.