Citywide NAT (15H00): 602,966 samples collected 306,397 proved negative

MACAU, June 28 - With regard to the present citywide NAT programme, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces the following:

Starting from: 27/06/2022 | Time: 09:00

Last update: 28/06/2022 | Time: 15:00

No. of samples collected: 602,966

Negative results: 306,397

Cumulative total of mixed samples tested positive: 21

Taking into account that community transmission of the disease is detected in the territory, the Centre appeals to the public to proactively cooperate with the Government, book and complete the test as soon as possible, so that potential cases can be detected in a timely manner, making it possible to block transmission chains and prevent further spread of the disease in the community.

To book for Citywide NAT Programme, please visit: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook; test results of the mass testing drive will not be uploaded to the Macao Health Code, and cannot be used for immigration purposes. Test results of self-paid NAT stations will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for immigration purposes, and will be counted in the citywide NAT programme, but prior booking is also strictly required (link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/ or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/prsranbook/Booking/Booking?lang=ch or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/airportprsrnabook ).

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, such entry would be denied.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether you have fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, you should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) in addition to reporting it through Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance.

The Centre reminds the public that the present citywide NAT programme does not have an exemption period. Anyone who remains untested after 6:00 pm tomorrow (28 June) will be assigned a yellow health code. According to relevant regulations, yellow code holders may not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city. They will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.