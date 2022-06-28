All people in Macao are required to take rapid antigen test once every day, from tomorrow (29 June) to 30 June

MACAU, June 28 - In response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Macao since 18 June, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has decided to require all people in Macao to conduct rapid antigen tests (RATs) for COVID-19 for two consecutive days starting from tomorrow (29 June) to 30 June.

For information on the procedures of the rapid antigen test, declaration of test result and notes on usage, please refer to the following link (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/covidagtest/ch.aspx#clg21987). The public should follow the procedures in the instructions for the rapid antigen test, conduct self-test, read the result and declare it through the Declaration Platform of Rapid Antigen Test Results (https://app.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/) at the bottom of the home page of Macau Health Code.

If the test result is declared as positive, the health code will be converted to a “red code”. If the test result is declared as positive by mistake, one is requested to re-declare it as soon as possible by re-selecting the result as “negative” and submitting the correct result photo, the health code will not be affected then.

Citizens who fail to upload the RAT result tomorrow (29 June) will be assigned a yellow health code at 00:00 am on 30 June. The concerned individuals have to report their RAT result within 30 June in order to convert their health code back to green colour; otherwise, their health code will be locked as yellow at 00:00 am on 1 July, and they must undergo a nucleic acid test at their own expense in order to convert their health code back to green code.

For people who have completed the RATs as required, but assigned with a red/yellow health code, they may visit the Enquiries and Assistance Platform for COVID-19 Prevention and Control (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq) to apply for removal of red/yellow health code.

If the rapid antigen test result is positive, in addition to declaring it through Macao Health Code, one should call an ambulance by phone at 119, 120 or 2857 2222 to go to Conde de São Januário Hospital to undergo a nucleic acid test as soon as possible, regardless of whether one has a fever or respiratory symptoms. In addition, if one has a positive rapid antigen test result, he/she as well as the people living with him/ her are not allowed to go out, and a nucleic acid test will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

The Centre reminds that the procedures may vary slightly between brands of rapid antigen test kits. The public are required to read the instructions in the kit before use, follow the procedures to take the test, and help those in need at home (for example, the elderly) to declare the test results through Macao Health Code.