Additional NAT Stations set up for the convenience of yellow code holders from 29 June to 2 July

MACAU, June 28 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, citizens residing in yellow-coded zones are subject to nucleic acid testing on Days 1, 2, 4 and 7; hence, according to the locations and population distributions of yellow-coded zones, and considering the walking accessibility of residents, during the period from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm starting from 29 June to 2 July, for 4 consecutive days, five NAT stations will be additionally set up at Mong-Ha Sports Centre – 1/F, Seac Pai Van Public School, Macau Workers’ Children School (Kindergarten Section), Patene Activity Centre, and Pui Ching Middle School; apart from this, two NAT mobile buses will also park at the Affiliated School of the University of Macau, as well as Rua das Lorchas (Kee Kwan Coach Station) to provide convenient NAT sampling service for resident in Yellow Code Zones.

Yellow code holders may book to take nucleic acid testing at the above locations via https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook. The system will be put into operation at 8:00 am 29 June, book for free nucleic acid test at routine NAT stations via https://app.ssm.gov.mo/mandatoryrnatestbook. Results of such tests will not be displayed on the Macao Health Code, and cannot be used for border crossing purpose.

The public are reminded that, before heading to the NAT station for sampling, they must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves and declare the test result through the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether you have fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, you should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) in addition to reporting it through Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance.