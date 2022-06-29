70 additional positive cases between 00:00-24:00 yesterday (28 June), taking the total to 484

MACAU, June 29 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that from 00:00 to 24:00 yesterday (28 June), Macao has recorded 70 additional cases that have tested positive by nucleic acid tests, taking the total number of cases to 484. Among the new cases, 50 were detected in the community, 20 were detected in individuals under management and control. Itineraries of the above cases will be uploaded to the Special Webpage Against Epidemics for public reference soon.

As of 08:00 today (29 June), a total of 9476 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation, including 1437 close contacts, 6258 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 354 secondary close contacts, 294 general contacts, and 649 accompanying persons.