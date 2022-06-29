Citywide NAT has ended; 652,544 samples collected; 591,955 negative results; cumulatively 39 tubes of mixed samples tested positive

MACAU, June 29 - With regard to the citywide NAT programme that ended at 6:00 pm today (28 June), the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces the following:

Starting from: 27/06/2022 | Time: 9:00 am

Last update: 28/06/2022 | Time: 6:00 pm

No. of samples collected: 652,544

Negative results: 591,955

Cumulative total of mixed samples tested positive: 39

The Centre reminds the public that the present citywide NAT programme does not have an exemption period. Anyone who remains untested within the specified time period (from 9:00 am on 27 June to 6:00 pm on 28 June) already have a yellow health code. According to relevant regulations, yellow code holders may not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city. They will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

Individuals who receive a yellow health code despite having done the citywide NAT, please report to the platform of Enquiries and Assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq) for unlocking.