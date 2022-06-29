Operational procedures may vary between brands of rapid antigen test kits; The public should read the instructions before use

MACAU, June 29 - In response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Macao, all people in Macao are required to conduct rapid antigen tests (RATs) for COVID-19 for once every day on today and tomorrow (29 and 30 June).

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that, various brands of rapid antigen test kits have been distributed to the public earlier; all the kits are nasal swab for RAT, which have been approved for import by the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau.

When taking a nasal swab sample for yourself, tilt your head back slightly, insert the swab into your nostrils about 2 cm deep, then rub the swab in a circular motion against the inner wall of the nostrils for at least 5 times; avoid touching the swab tip during the process. Please be reminded that the procedures may vary slightly between brands of RAT kits. The public are urged to read the instructions in the kit before use, follow the procedures to take the test, and help those in need at home (for example, the elderly) to declare the test results through Macao Health Code.

For information on the procedures of the rapid antigen test, declaration of test result and notes on usage, please refer to the following link ( https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/covidagtest/ch.aspx#clg21987 ). The public should declare the test results through the Rapid Antigen Test Reporting Platform ( https://app.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/ ) at the bottom of the home page of Macau Health Code.

In addition, conducting rapid antigen testing right after COVID-19 vaccination may lead to false positive test results; therefore, residents are suggested to complete the RATs before getting vaccinated. On the other hand, rapid antigen test is less sensitive for previous infection, which means, if you have been infected with COVID-19 in the past, and have recovered and not contagious any more, your RAT result will be negative.