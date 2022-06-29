Four staff members and two outsourced workers of Health Bureau tested positive by nucleic acid test; Necessary measures have been taken to safeguard patients and staff

MACAU, June 29 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, since the beginning of the current epidemic, a total of six Health Bureau workers have been infected so far. These include: 1 swab taker at NAT sampling station, 2 outsourced cleaners of CHCSJ, 1 nurse of the Public Health Clinical Centre in Ka Ho, 1 nurse of the Emergency Room, and 1 auxiliary staff. The 6 workers were detected as positive by nucleic acid test between 26-28 June via the citywide NAT programme and the routine screening drive for targeted populations. Their range of activities involves the haemodialysis zone, pharmacy and emergency room of CHCSJ, the Public Health Clinical Centre in Ka Ho, and certain parts of the resting areas for cleaning staff and the back-office areas.

After epidemiological investigation, 32 workers have been listed as close contact and all of them have been placed in medical observation. All activity areas of the positive cases have been fully cleaned and disinfected. The Health Bureau has also conducted rapid antigen testing and nucleic acid sampling for all staff and patients (about 719 people) in the said areas; results are all negative. All staff members are required to strictly conduct self-health monitoring. At present, no inpatient has been infected at CHCSJ and the Public Health Clinical Centre.

The Centre emphasises that the Health Bureau has promulgated guidelines that all personnel performing high-risk duties are required to submit to comprehensive closed-loop management, observe point-to-point travel by designated vehicle, and prohibited from entering the community. Besides, cleaning and disinfection has been reinforced in all environments of the health facilities; all infection control measures are being strictly followed.

In addition, all employees are required to complete a rapid antigen test daily before work and undergo a COVID-19 nucleic acid test every 48 hours. All persons entering the hospital premises must present a health code with negative result of rapid antigen test.

The Health Bureau has taken every essential measure to ensure the safety of patients and staff.