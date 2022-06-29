Submit Release
The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals (Update Time: 2022-06-29 19:40)

MACAU, June 29 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2022-06-29 19:40

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.3 Early morning to noon on 1st July Medium to relatively high
Typhoon Signal No.8 Nightime on 1st July to early morning on 2nd July Relatively low to medium

The tropical cyclone signal No.1 was issued at 19:00. The tropical depression located at the central part of the South China Sea will slowly intensified in the coming two days, moving generally towards the western coast of Guangdong and Hainan Island, the chance of issuing tropical cyclone signal no.3 is medium to relatively high. Since another low pressure area is expected to develop at the ocean to the east of the Philippines, the intensity and the track of the tropical depression remains uncertain. If the tropical cyclone takes a more northward track towards Macao, the possibility of issuing higher signals will increase.

Under the influence of the broad circulation of the tropical cyclone, its related rainband will start to bring unsettled weather to Macao later on tomorrow. The winds will intensify, with frequent showers and thunderstorms from Friday(1th) to Sunday(3rd). SMG will closely monitor on the development of the tropical cyclone.

Meanwhile, as it is during the high phase of the astronomical tide, under the combined influence of the storm surge and persisted rain, flooding below 0.5m is expected to occur on 1th and 2nd , between morning and noon. The public is advised to take precautions in advance and pay attention to the latest news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

