Governor Abbott Reappoints Bickerstaff And Lunceford To Boards For Lease

TEXAS, June 28 - June 28, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Clifton “Cliff” Bickerstaff and Erin Lunceford to the Board for Lease of Texas Parks and Wildlife Lands and the Board for Lease of Texas Department of Criminal Justice Lands, respectively, for terms set to on expire on September 1, 2023. Boards for Lease are created to lease land owned by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Board for Lease of Texas Parks and Wildlife Lands

Clifton “Cliff” Bickerstaff of Amarillo is Executive Vice President of Amarillo National Bank and serves on the Board of Directors for the bank. He is a member and past Chair of the Amarillo Area Foundation, a member of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association’s Finance and Tax Committee. He also serves on the board of the Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District. Bickerstaff received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas Tech University.

Board for Lease of Texas Department of Criminal Justice Lands

Erin Lunceford of Houston is a lawyer and currently practices mediations and arbitrations through LuncefordADR, LLC. She previously served as Judge of the 61st Judicial District Court in Harris County. She is board certified in Personal Injury Trial Law and is a certified Medical Malpractice Specialist with the American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys. She is a former board member of the Houston Bar Association and an associate member and former President of the Houston chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates. Lunceford received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston. 

Governor Abbott Reappoints Bickerstaff And Lunceford To Boards For Lease

