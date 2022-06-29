Digital Health Market Growth Is Expected To Occur At A Healthy CAGR Of 16.3% From 2022 To 2028
To meet the increasing demands for telehealth services in remote places and make healthcare more accessible, market players adopted a variety of techniques.LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital health market size was valued at USD 220.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period. The combination of information technology and electronic communications with different health activities is referred to as digital health. Telehealth, medicinal wearables, digital healthcare systems such as EMR & EHR medical apps, healthcare analytics, and so on are all part of it. Patient care, disease control, and the user's overall healthcare experience are all goals of digital health. It also allows healthcare personnel to access patient records, create a diagnosis history, eliminate the need for redundant testing, and make quick choices.
The Digital Health Market - Growth Factors
The primary element driving the market's growth is rapid developments in healthcare IT infrastructure, as well as professional use of cloud-based storage systems. Doctors and other healthcare professionals are rapidly using smartphones and tablets to measure and supervise the health of their patients. Furthermore, considerable advancements in data processing technology have made computing resources more economical, efficient, and accessible, allowing patients to receive these services on-demand via the internet. Furthermore, considerable government backing and the introduction of favorable laws to stimulate the adoption of digital health solutions are boosting demand.
The Digital Health Market – Segmentation
The global Digital Health Market based on Technology is fragmented into mHealth, Tele Healthcare, Healthcare Analytics, and Digital Health Systems. Based on the Component, the market is categorized into Hardware, Software, and Services.
The Digital Health Market Trend:
• The growing elderly population, rising healthcare expenditures, and rising prevalence of ailments such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and diabetes are all expected to fuel the market.
The restraining factor of the Digital Health market:
• In the coming years, rising data security issues, such as cyber-attacks and security breaches to information technology systems, may impede the growth of the digital health market. The market value may be hampered by security concerns about patient data.
The Digital Health Market Regional Analysis
The highest market share was held by North America, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 15.55 percent over the forecast period. Due to various driving factors such as rising demand for telehealth services in the North American Digital Health Market, rising adoption of internet and compatible devices across the region, and growing preference from the rural healthcare industry as telehealth services can provide remote patient monitoring (RPM), store and forward transmission of medical information, as well as mobile health co-ordination, North America will hold the largest market share during the forecasted period.
