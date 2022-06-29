Coal Tar Market Forecast To 2028 | Demand, Key participants, Region, Share, Scope Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for aluminum from automotive and aerospace industries is a key factor driving growth of the global coal tar in market

Market Size – USD 14.38 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trend – High demand for aluminum from countries in APAC

June 29, 2022

The global coal tar market size is expected to reach USD 18.64 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Growth of the coal tar market is driven significantly by need for coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting processes. Another key factor driving growth of this market is rapidly increasing consumption of coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting due to rising demand for aluminum for a range of industrial manufacturing and construction applications. Coal tar pitch is used in asphalt for blacktop of roads, as a base for paints and coatings, and also as binder in asphalt products, in addition to being widely used in steel and aluminum production. It is one of the significant products of graphite electrodes that are used in electric arc furnaces.

As well as new entrants in the Coal Tar market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Key players operating in the market are Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Voestalpine AG, Rain Carbon Inc., Industrial Química del Nalón S.A, DEZA, a. s., Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A., Koppers Inc., Nagreeka Hydrocarbons (P) Ltd., Neptune Hydrocarbons Mfg. Pvt. Ltd., and Tar Alliance AM.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Coal Tar market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

In February 2020, Epsilon Carbon announced plans to expand its coal tar distillation project and after it received environmental clearance along with other necessary clearance regarding the expansion.

In March 2018, Gearbulk and Puma Energy created a joint venture in order to operate five coal tar pitch and bitumen tankers as well as perform liquid coal tar pitch, asphalt and bitumen, creosote, and coal tar transportation contracts.

In March 2020, Epsilon Carbon announced investment of USD 121.6 Million for setting up an integrated carbon black facility, with capacity of 300,000 tons per annum, in Bellary district of Karnataka, India.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for coal tar from industries such as aluminum, paint, dyes, and photographic materials in countries in the region.

The global Coal Tar market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Coal Tar sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global coal tar market based on type, application, end-use, marketing channel, and region as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)

Low Temperature Coal Tar

Medium Temperature Coal Tar

High Temperature Coal Tar

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021-2028)

Coal Tar Pitch

Carbon Black Oil

Specialty Oils

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)

Aluminum Industry

Roofing

Tire Industry

Paint Industry

Wood Preservation

Others

Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)

Online

Offline

Regional Bifurcation of the Coal Tar Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Coal Tar market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Coal Tar industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Coal Tar market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

