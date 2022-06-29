Poland: Morocco Participates in 11th World Urban Forum

MOROCCO, June 29 - Morocco participates in the 11th World Urban Forum (WUF11), held from 26 to 30 June in Katowice, Poland, under the theme ''Transforming our cities for a better urban future."

The Kingdom is represented at this international event by a large delegation from the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of National Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Policy, in addition to mayors and local elected officials.

On the occasion of the official opening of this Forum, Morocco's Ambassador to Poland, Abderrahim Atmoun, inaugurated the Kingdom's exhibit in the presence of ambassadors of African countries in Poland. During this event, Morocco will highlight the Vision of HM King Mohammed VI to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and improve the living environment of citizens.

A visit to the exhibits of African countries participating in this event was also organized to further strengthen the ties of friendship, perpetuate the values of brotherhood and mutual assistance in Africa, and highlight the South-South cooperation advocated by Morocco advocates, in line with the Royal High Directions.

Morocco's participation in this major event aims to highlight the expertise and progress it achieved in urban planning, housing and sustainable development.

In Africa, the Kingdom is among the 8 countries that have published their National Reports on the implementation of the new urban agenda. At the global level, only 35 countries out of 194 have fulfilled this commitment.

The WUF was established in 2001 by the United Nations to examine one of the most pressing issues facing the world today: rapid urbanization and its impact on communities, cities, economies, climate change and policies. The first WUF was held in Nairobi, Kenya in 2002 and has been held around the world ever since.

Representatives of national, regional and local governments, academics, business people, community leaders, urban planners will be among the thousands of people are expected to attend WUF11 which is co-organized by Poland's Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy and the Municipal Office of Katowice.

MAP 27 June 2022