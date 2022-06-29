Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market 2022 Growth, Segments, by Size, Share, Key News and Top Companies Overview to 2029
Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market is expected to reach USD 24.22 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.1% in 2022-2029.
Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.22 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.1% in 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Analysis and Size
Surging cases of various infectious diseases which results in growing orthopedic surgical robots prevalence is estimated to drive the market's growth across the globe. The orthopedic surgical robots market is largely influenced by the surging focus of key players towards technological advances in molecular diagnostics and indulging towards collaboration and partnerships with other organizations. Consequently, the market is being propelled forward with various growth determinants and is projected to show substantial growth over the forecasted period.
Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Growing Requirement Of Orthopaedic Surgical Robots
The growing usage of orthopedic surgical robots for utilization in orthopedic and other minimally invasive surgeries is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. The mounting pace of the aged and geriatric population prone to such diseases also bolsters the market's overall growth.
Additionally, the precisions and accuracy rendered by the surgical robotics while operating the crucial body parts such as spinal injury and neurological disorders surgeries are also expected to accelerate the market's overall growth. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector is also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the surging awareness amongst patients and the physicians regarding the advantages associated with the robotics surgery owing to the popularity of precision and minimal invasive parameters also cushions the market's growth within the forecasted period.
Opportunities
Growing Funding and Other Advancements
Moreover, the imputing technological pace advancing in medical robotics or surgical robotics are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Surge in funding for medical robot research and increased government initiatives to support orthopedic surgeries by providing reimbursements and compensation will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.
Restraints/Challenges Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market
High Costs of Robotics Surgery
The robotics surgery are very costly across the globe, which makes it hard for patients to afford it. Therefore, the high expensiveness of the robotics surgery is expected to obstruct market growth.
Adoption of Traditional Surgeries
The adoption of traditional surgeries over robotic surgeries is also expected to challenge the market growth.
The Segments and Sub-Section of Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market are shown below:
By Component (Systems, Accessories and Instruments)
By Products (Mako surgical systems, ROBODOC Surgical Systems, NAVIO Surgical System, T-Solution One Surgical System, Others)
By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)
By Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, General Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Urologic Surgery, Knee Surgery, Hip Surgery, Others)
Top Key Manufactures or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Intuitive Surgical (U.S.)
Stryker (U.S.)
Medtronic (Ireland)
Smith+Nephew (UK)
Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)
Asensus Surgical US Inc., (U.S.)
Corindus Inc., (U.S.)
Renishaw plc (UK)
Auris Health Inc., (U.S.)
Think Surgical Inc., (U.S.)
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)
…..
Scope of Report:
The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots market. The Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.
According to the Regional Segmentation the Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market provides the Information covers following regions:
North America
South America
Asia & Pacific
Europe
MEA (Middle East and Africa)
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
1.1. Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Market Trends
1.3. Analyst Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Market Taxonomy
2.3. Market Dynamics
2.3.1. Drivers
2.3.2. Restraints
2.4. Value Chain Analysis
2.4.1. Local Market
2.4.2. International Market
2.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
2.7. Macro-Economic Factors
2.8. Key Developments
2.9. Key Regulations
2.10. Key Patents
2.11. Key Technological Advancement
3. Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Production & Trade Statistics
3.1. Global & India Orthopedic Surgical Robots Production Overview
3.3. Global Import Overview
4. Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Outlook, 2022 - 2029
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market?
