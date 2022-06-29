Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Hit to Reach USD 25.66 Billion in 2030 | Reports and Data

polymer coated fabrics market size is expected to reach USD 25.66 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.2%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polymer coated fabrics market size is expected to reach USD 25.66 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth of polymer coated fabrics is owing to various factors such as stringent regulatory requirements for worker’s safety and increasing investment in research and development activities. However, concerns regarding the effect of coated fabrics on the environment is a restraint that can affect market revenue growth.

Modern polymers-coated fabrics are often used in structural applications. Properties of such materials are stiffness, strength, and thermal conductivity which makes them attractive compared with traditional engineering materials. Light and composite polymer materials are used in various fields as support or constructional materials. Polymer coating deposition on a wide variety of engineering substrates has gained significant attention. Coatings are tailored to provide specific characteristics such as wear, corrosion, chemical, and weathering resistance, to improve thermal conductivity, provide electrical insulation, provide solid lubrication, and low friction.

There has been a significant increase in the interest in fabrics coated with polymeric materials. The product is witnessing high demand as tarpaulins, awning pool covers, roof protectors and marine covers owing to their suitable physical properties and impermeability to dirt & oil and corrosion resistance. Polymer-coated fabrics are used in the light industry or for the production of everyday articles because of its favorable properties such as flexibility. Coated polymers have large commercial applications in protective clothing such as fireproof clothing for firefighters and protective safety textiles for commercial uses supporting product demand.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4948

The basic objective of this report is to deliver details pertaining to the growth of this market, with respect to the rising demand from various sectors. The market report comprises an in-depth study of the current trends, growth opportunities, sectors likely to depict high growth prospects, industry drivers, and more, that would help shareholders undertake major decisions.

This report also focuses on the polymer coated fabrics Market size with respect to the volume and value – at the regional, company, and worldwide levels. Market strategies are undertaken, with regard to the current and future industry scenarios have also been enlisted in the study.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Among application segments, transportation segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing use of polymer-coated fabrics in various transportation applications. Increasing automotive production across the world coupled with rising per capita income is propelling demand for high-quality polymer-coated materials in airbags, automotive soft tops, and seatbelts. Safety is an essential aspect for car manufacturers, boosting the usage of coated fabric in the automotive industry. Increasing demand for electric vehicles owing to the rise in disposable income, especially in emerging economies, has led to an increase in demand for polymer fabrics, which is expected to drive the revenue growth of segment.

Polymer coated fabrics market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to massive industrial growth and rapid urbanization in key countries such as China and India. A large manufacturing base is driving demand for polymer-coated fabrics in various industrial applications. Strict regulations regarding the safety of workers are resulting in the increasing adoption of goggles, hard hats, and other protective clothing. Rising demand for coated fabrics from protective clothing, transportation, and industrial applications owing to large manufacturing units further supports market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Among process segments, hot melt extrusion coating segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2021. Hot melt coating applies a polymer layer to the base fabric by melting, extrusion, and calendering the coating material. The material flows into the gap between two rolls and mechanically bonds the melted film on the fabric in the desired layer thickness through this process. End products manufactured with this method exhibit high durability, do not peel or flake off, and have strong welded connections that do not separate, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

In August 2021, Heytex and Royal Ten Cate announced the acquisition of TenCate Outdoor Fabrics by Heytex Bramsche located in Osnabruck, Germany. By combining the specialistic technological capabilities and market presence in technical textiles, Heytex is expected to broaden its footprint in the market and TenCate Outdoor Fabrics will be able to accelerate its growth potential.

Market Overview:

The chemicals and materials industry has witnessed significant revenue growth over the recent past owing to increasing demand for chemicals, raw materials, consumer products such as perfumes, soaps, and detergents, and plastics from various end-use industries. Chemicals and materials are widely used in various consumer goods and different sectors such as agriculture, construction, and petroleum refining, among others. Polymers occupy the largest revenue share of the global chemicals industry owing to increasing demand from the packaging industry, construction markers, and home furnishing, among others. The increasing availability of raw materials at affordable costs, lower labor, and energy costs, and rapid economic growth in developing regions is a key factor boosting revenue growth of the chemicals and materials industry and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

The report further offers an in-depth analysis of key regions in the market along with the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. It also studies the presence of key players in each region along with macro-and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, and investment and funding opportunities in each major region.

Top Players in the Global polymer coated fabrics Market:

Continental AG, Sioen Industries NV, Serge Ferrari Group, Trelleborg AB, SRF Limited, Synthomer Plc., Seaman Corporation, Cooley Group Holdings Inc., Haartz Corporation, and Heytex Bramsche GmbH.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polymer-coated-fabrics-market

polymer-coated fabrics Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Polyvinyl Coated Fabrics

Polyurethane Coated Fabrics

Polyethylene Coated Fabrics

Others

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Direct Coating

Calendar Finishing

Hot Melt Extrusion Coating

Foam Finishing

Flame Lamination

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Transportation

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Roofing, Awnings & Canopies

Furniture & Seating

Others

Global polymer coated fabrics Market Report: Regional Segmentation:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4948

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global polymer coated fabrics market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global polymer coated fabrics market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global polymer coated fabrics market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces market analysis?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problem provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.