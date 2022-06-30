Electric Cars Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 31% Through 2026

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Electric Cars Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the electric cars market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Cars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric cars market size is expected to grow from $212.46 billion in 2021 to $278.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.2%. The electric cars global market is then expected to grow to $825.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.2%. The growing demand for electric vehicles is driving the electric cars market growth.

The electric car market consists of electric car sales and services related to it. An electric car is an electric vehicle that runs by a chargeable battery such as nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery, lithium-ion battery, fuel cell battery.

Global Electric Cars Market Trends

The development of wireless charging facilities for electric vehicles is the greatest opportunity for both OEMs and end-users. Wireless charging enables charging of an electric vehicle without any inconvenience of finding the right cable connector at the charging point, and/or stopping by at any charging station. Wireless charging uses dynamic and inductive charging technologies where the electricity is transferred from one magnetic coil in the charger to a second magnetic coil connected to a car.

Global Electric Cars Market Segments

The global electric cars market is segmented:

By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Battery Type: Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel-Manganese Cobalt Oxide (Li-NMC), Lithium-Titanate oxide (LTO) battery, Lithium-Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum oxide (NCA) battery, Nickel-Metal hydride (NiMH) battery, Lead Acid Battery

By Application: Home Use, Commercial Use

By Geography: The global electric cars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric cars market overviews, electric cars market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the electric cars global market, electric cars global market share, electric cars global market segments and geographies, electric cars industry trends, electric cars global market players, electric cars global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric cars global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electric Cars Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Toyota, BMW, BYD, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, General Motors, BAiC Motors, SAIC, and Daimler AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

