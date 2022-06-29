Registration is now open for the 5th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference

SAE Media Group reports: The 5th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference is set to return in November 2022 with a key focus on drug delivery and gene therapy.

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is delighted to announce the 5th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference, taking place on the 21st and 22nd November 2022 in London, UK.

Chairs for the conference are industry experts Naj Sharif, Vice President, Global Alliances and External Research and Mitchell DeLong, Vice President, Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Interested parties can register for the conference and workshop at:

http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.com and take advantage of the early bird offer to save £200 which expires 30th June 2022.

By attending the conference attendees will have the opportunity to:

•Assess new industry directions through the latest data from ophthalmic clinical trials

•Review advanced techniques in treating age-related diseases of ophthalmology

•Explore evolving therapeutic potential in undruggable diseases through innovative gene therapies

•Examine novel methodologies in delivery technologies being used to further the ophthalmic therapeutic field

•Engage in the regulatory landscape of ophthalmic drugs and key considerations for R&D

Building on the success of previous years, the 5th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference will bring together industry experts from big pharma and leading companies to gain an expert and view on the latest developments of the industry.

Find out more at: http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.com

For sponsorship enquiries contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156 or email: agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries or a press pass contact Marketing, Nikisha Galoria on +44 (0) 20 7827 6154 or email ngaloria@smi-online.co.uk



Ophthalmic Drugs

21-22 November 2022

London, UK

#OphthalmicDrugs

http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.com

--- ENDS ---

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.