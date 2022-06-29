Acne Treatment Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR Of 4.9% During the Year 2022-2028
The severe social stigma linked with acne, as well as increased cosmetics usage by both men and women, particularly in emerging economies is boosting the marketLONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acne treatment market size is valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Acne therapy includes the use of a variety of drugs and ointments to brighten the tone of the afflicted areas. A well-balanced diet is also important in the treatment of acne, and it has contributed significantly to the expansion of the worldwide acne treatment industry. Acne in people is caused by a variety of factors, according to medical specialists and dermatologists. People must understand what causes acne on their skin to avoid it from repeating. Even the mildest skin illnesses have been treated with severity by the medical community. This has resulted in an upsurge in demand for acne treatment lines all around the world.
The Acne Treatment Market - Growth Factors
Acne has a substantial detrimental impact on a person's emotional, social, and physical well-being. Acne can lead to social stigmatization and marginalization. Although the severity of this has made it less popular, the emergence of new systemic treatment strategies in recent years has helped to increase the number of people who have access to acne treatment. The increased use of acne treatment drugs also including antibiotics as well as retinoids has resulted in a rise in acne treatment awareness. As a result, there was a greater demand for effective drugs. The discovery of breakthrough medicines has been aided by rising demand for hormone therapies and advances in research and development and drug discovery.
The Acne Treatment Market – Segmentation
The Acne Treatment Market, based on Product Type, the market is segregated into Retinoid Therapy, Antibiotics, Hormonal Drugs, Chemical Peels, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Radiofrequency Devices, and Laser Devices. Based on Medication Type, the market is categorized into prescription and OTC. Based on Acne Type, the market is fragmented into Inflammatory Acne and Non-Inflammatory Acne. Based on the Route of Administration, the market is divided into Topical, Oral, and Parenteral. Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is divided into Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Stores, and Drug Stores.
The Acne Treatment Market Trend:
• The advent of more powerful acne treatments in the market is accelerating market growth.
The restraining factor of the Acne Treatment market:
• The availability of alternative medicines is projected to stymie market expansion. In addition, the market is expected to be challenged by adverse effects associated with the utilization of acne drugs.
The Acne Treatment Market –Regional Analysis
With a total market share of 85 percent in 2021, the United States will continue to dominate the North American region, with substantial growth expected all through the forecast timeframe. Developments in lifestyle and food habits (intake of junk and oily foods) are driving the expansion of this industry, resulting in a large share of the region in the market for acne treatment in the country.
Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global Acne Treatment Market
The COVID-19 outbreak is predicted to have a major influence on the Acne Treatment industry. Numerous pharmaceutical and biotech companies are concentrating their efforts on creating effective and quick diagnostic tools for COVID-19, as well as vaccines and innovative medicines to address the existing situation.
