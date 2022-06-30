Global Metal Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Metal Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Metal Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the metal market size is expected to grow from $3,638.17 billion in 2021 to $3,949.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The global metal market size is expected to grow to $5,306.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The global demand for copper is expected to increase during the forecast period, driving the metal global market growth.

The metal market consists of sales of metals by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate iron and steel foundries, iron and steel mills, and/or ferroalloy manufacturing businesses, and/or entities that undertake alumina and aluminium production and processing.

Global Metal Market Trends

Automated manufacturing systems are gaining popularity as they enhance manufacturing productivity and reduce operating costs in the metals industry. Automation systems refer to a machine, tool or technology such as robotic and AI technology that helps to reduce human intervention and improve safety in the metal manufacturing processes such as processing, assembling, material handling. This allows metal manufacturing companies to increase efficiency and production, improve safety on the manufacturing floor, enhance product quality, perform complex and varied tasks, enhance process stability, provide flexibility to produce products and eliminate routine manual tasks.

Global Metal Market Segments

The global metal market is segmented:

By Type: Iron and Steel Mills and Ferroalloy, Processed Nonferrous Metal, Processed Alumina and Aluminum, Foundries, Steel Products

By Metal Type: Aluminum, Beryllium, Bismuth, Cadmium, Cerium, Chromium, Cobalt, Others

By End-User: Construction, Manufacturing, Others

Subsegments Covered: Crude Steel, Pig Iron, Ferroalloys, Smelted and Refined Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum), Rolled, Extruded and Alloyed Copper, Rolled and Extruded Nonferrous Metal (except Copper and Aluminum), Secondary Smelted, Refined and Alloyed Nonferrous Metal (except Copper and Aluminum), Aluminum Products from Purchased Aluminum, Secondary Smelted and Alloyed Aluminum, Refined Alumina and Primary Aluminum Production, Ferrous Metal Foundries, Nonferrous Metal Foundries, Iron and Steel Pipe and Tube, Rolled and Drawn Steel

By Geography: The metal global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Metal Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides metal market overviews, metal market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the metal global market, metal global market share, metal global market segments and geographies, metal global market trends, metal market players, metal global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The metal global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Metal Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: POSCO, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.Ltd, ArcelorMittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Jiangxi Copper Company, JFE Holdings Inc., Glencore International, Hyundai Steel Company, Nucor Corp, and TATA Steel Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

